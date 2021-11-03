5 things you need to know - Wednesday, November 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, November 3.

Amendment 78 likely to fail

Amendment 78 looks like it will not pass.

This asked voters if custodial funds, basically money coming to the state beyond the typical revenue, should be allocated by the legislature instead of various state offices.

Proposition 119 sees highest turnout of election with most voting no

Proposition 119, the marijuana tax, saw the highest turnout for this election. You can see here about 54-percent of voters saying no to this marijuana tax increase.

The measure would increase the marijuana retail sales tax incrementally from 15% to 20% to partially fund education programs.

Proposition 120 on track to be defeated

The question on Proposition 120 was asking about reducing assessment rates for homeowners and business property taxes.

But a new state law reclassified those assessment rate categories, making it so the lower rates in the question would apply to multifamily properties like apartments and lodging properties.

It does not look set to pass with 56% of people voting no.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine is now authorized for kids aged 5 to 11

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is now authorized for use in kids between five and eleven years old, and the Colorado State Health Department is preparing to roll out vaccines for that age group.

They pre-ordered 171,000 doses that should be ready to administer this week. State health officials say the vaccine will be available at pharmacies, local public health clinics, and school-based health clinics statewide.

Brighter skies this afternoon with a slight warm up!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We'll see improvement in sky cover and temperatures today across southern Colorado!

There will still be clouds floating around in the mountains and plains through the afternoon, but sunnier skies will be present throughout the day.

Dry skies are expected across the region today other than a few early morning flurries out west along the Continental Divide.

