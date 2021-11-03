Brighter skies this afternoon with a slight warm up!

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see improvement in sky cover and temperatures today across southern Colorado!

There will still be clouds floating around in the mountains and plains through the afternoon, but sunnier skies will be present throughout the day.

Dry skies are expected across the region today other than a few early morning flurries out west along the Continental Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 56; Low: 31. A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with chilly afternoon temperatures and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 30. Mostly sunny skies today with light winds and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 30. Cool temperatures with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 28. A mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon with dry and chilly conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with dry skies through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Warmer today with dry skies and a light breeze through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon with chilly daytime temperatures and light winds.

Extended Outlook:

The forecast gets much better after today with sunny skies and a warming trend that carries through the weekend!

We'll see 60s turn into 70s from Thursday through the weekend with dry skies over the mountains and plains. The next chance for rain or snow comes in the middle of next week, but mainly west over the mountains.

