5 things you need to know - Wednesday, November 17

Kruger Rock Fire: Mandatory evacuations issued for 133-acre wildfire near Estes Park

The Kruger Rock Fire is holding at about 133 acres, and at last check, it's about 15% contained. Officials say the fire was reported just before 7 A.M. yesterday, when high winds knocked over a tree that fell onto a power line.

Right now, several subdivisions in the Estes Park area are under mandatory evacuation.

6 teens hospitalized in shooting at Aurora park near Central HS

Aurora police put out new pictures of two vehicles they suspect to be connected with a drive-by shooting that sent six teenagers to the hospital earlier this week.

It happened at a park near a high school Monday afternoon. Police are now offering a $7,000 reward for information that helps lead to arrests.

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster shot for all US adults

Pfizer's Covid vaccine booster could be available to all fully vaccinated adults by the end of the week. The FDA is expected to grant emergency authorization for that group tomorrow.

A CDC advisory board could follow suit on Friday.

Care and Share Food Bank collecting turkeys for "Take a Turkey to Work Day"

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and one local non-profit is collecting turkeys to help local families across the 31 counties it serves in Southern Colorado.

Care and Share Food Bank is hosting their annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day” this Friday with a big mission of collecting 2,500 turkeys, to be distributed throughout Southern Colorado.

COLD today with dangerous chills overnight!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Fall is BACK!

A cold front overnight brought breezy and chilly weather conditions across southern Colorado, and we won't get much warmer through the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s in the Pikes Peak region and low 40s across Pueblo. The winds will stay strong in the morning but relax into a light breeze through the end of the day.

Overnight low temperatures will be extremely cold with temperatures dropping into the teens through Thursday morning.

