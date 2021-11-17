COLD today with dangerous chills overnight!

Today’s Forecast:

Fall is BACK!

A cold front overnight brought breezy and chilly weather conditions across southern Colorado, and we won't get much warmer through the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s in the Pikes Peak region and low 40s across Pueblo. The winds will stay strong in the morning but relax into a light breeze through the end of the day.

Overnight low temperatures will be extremely cold with temperatures dropping into the teens through Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 39; Low: 15. Windy and cold in the morning with dry skies through the city. Lighter winds are expected by the end of the day with very cold overnight temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 42; Low: 10. Breezy and cold in the morning with a chilly afternoon as the winds become lighter. Temperatures will be dangerously cold tonight with temps in the low teens by Thursday morning.

CANON CITY: High: 44; Low: 22. Breezy and cold today with stronger winds through the first half of the day. Temperatures will be very cold tonight with light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 38; Low: 17. Breezy and very cold today with sunny skies and light winds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be very cold overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Breezy and cold today with a stray snowflake or two possible in the early morning, especially north of the El Paso county line. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with light winds.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Breezy and cold in the morning with dry skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will be very cold tonight with lows in the teens.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Breezy and chilly today with dry skies. We'll see temperatures drop into the teens overnight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A few early flakes are possible over the Rampart Range, but most of the mountains will stay dry, windy, and cold. Temperatures will be very cold tonight with teens in the mountain towns and single digits in some of the valleys.

Extended Outlook:

After the COLD start to Thursday, sunny skies and light winds will allow temperatures to recover into the 40s and low 50s through the afternoon.

We'll see a cloudy and mild day Friday with gusty winds across the mountains. Saturday will be mild and windy, but a cool front in the late afternoon could bring a few showers and flurries to the Pikes Peak region.

