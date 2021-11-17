Care and Share Food Bank collecting turkeys for 'Take a Turkey to Work Day'

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and one local non-profit is collecting turkeys to help local families across the 31 counties it serves in Southern Colorado.

Care and Share Food Bank is hosting their annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day” this Friday with a big mission of collecting 2,500 turkeys, to be distributed throughout Southern Colorado.

The turkey drive is set to start at 6 a.m. and will run through 6 p.m. on Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so virtually, by hosting a turkey drive at their work or organization or by bringing a turkey to one of the drop-off locations.

Six King Soopers locations throughout the Springs and Pueblo will serve as drop-off spots for the turkey drive.

You can also drop a turkey off at Care and Share food bank’s distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Those at Care and Share food bank say this turkey drive makes all the difference for families.

“We see so much gratitude from the families who are able to receive turkeys for Thanksgiving. I remember meeting one mom who really thought she would have to cancel Thanksgiving one year, and it meant so much to her, to be able to have those memories with her family,” said Joanna Wise, Marketing and Communications Director at Care and Share Food Bank.

“The cost of food right now is higher than it’s ever been before and that’s really impacting families where they’re having to make some tough decisions. This year, we want to make sure that they don’t have to choose between celebrating Thanksgiving with their family or being able to pay their utilities or their rent.”

Anyone who wishes to donate but cannot make it to one of the drop-off locations can donate 15 dollars in place of a full turkey to Care and Share Food Bank. Those who wish to donate a turkey online can visit here.

