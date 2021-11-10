5 things you need to know - Wednesday, November 10

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, November 10.

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster shot for all US adults

The FDA is considering a request to authorize the Pfizer booster for all adults. The company submitted the request after conducting a study they say showed the booster successfully restores protection. The study has not been published or peer reviewed. The FDA could issue authorization by the end of the month.

All Coloradans 18 and older can now get a COVID-19 booster shot

Colorado's Chief Medical Officer now says all Coloradans 18 and older can get a Covid-19 booster shot. Doctor Eric France says, with Colorado's significant wave of disease spread, Vaccine providers can not turn away anyone 18 and up who wants a booster shot.

Those eligible for the booster must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine at least six months ago, Or their Johnson and Johnson dose at least two months ago.

Your Healthy Family: Reduce the strain on CO hospitals, ask your doctor about monoclonal antibodies

El Paso County commissioners recently got a briefing from a University of Colorado medical researcher on monoclonal treatment. A doctor and researcher showed how monoclonal antibodies attach to the virus and prevent it from infecting more cells in someone who is sick.

Research shows 70% fewer patients going to the hospital compared to people who did not get the antibody. You do have to have a prescription and referral for the treatment.

Colorado Springs City Council approves utility price hike

The Colorado Springs City Council made the decision to temporarily increase utility rates. On average, customers can expect to see their bill go up about $30 a month. Springs utilities anticipates costs decreasing by May of next year.

Anyone who needs help paying their bills can enroll in utilities assistance programs.

Windy and chilly today with high fire danger in El Paso and Pueblo counties

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Dry and windy across southern Colorado with Red Flag conditions in El Paso and Pueblo counties through 6 pm.

Wind gusts will pick up by mid-morning and remain in the 20 to 30 mph range through the afternoon. Even in areas without a Red Flag Warning, fire danger is elevated from dry grass and gusty winds.

