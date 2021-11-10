Windy and chilly today with high fire danger in El Paso and Pueblo counties

Today’s Forecast:

Dry and windy across southern Colorado with Red Flag conditions in El Paso and Pueblo counties through 6 pm.

Wind gusts will pick up by mid-morning and remain in the 20 to 30 mph range through the afternoon. Even in areas without a Red Flag Warning, fire danger is elevated from dry grass and gusty winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 27. Cloudy and cold in the morning with sunny skies through the afternoon. We'll see strong gusty winds today with peak gusts around the lunch hour and early afternoon. Fire danger is high today with Red Flag Warnings in place from late this morning through 6 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 24. Windy with high fire danger and Red Flag conditions through 6 pm. Gusts could be up to 30 mph today through the early afternoon with humidity down to very dry levels.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 29. Windy and chilly today with elevated fire danger through the eastern half of the county.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 26. Strong winds today with cold and cloudy skies through the first half of the day and sunshine in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy today with cloudy skies in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Very windy today with a ribbon of 30 to 40 mph gusts north of Highway 50 near Lincoln, Kiowa, and Cheyenne counties. Most of the gusts east of I-25 will be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Strong winds and dry skies today with chilly daytime temperatures and elevated fire danger in grassy areas.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy today with morning snow across the Continental Divide through the I-70 corridor west of Georgetown and over Monarch Pass. We'll be dry locally with strong gusts through the early evening.

Extended Outlook:

Strong winds will continue to blow across southern Colorado on Thursday, but higher humidity values will keep fire danger on the low end.

We'll see lighter winds with cool temperatures Friday before a weekend warm up Saturday. A cold front Saturday night will make Sunday cooler and breezy, but we'll stay dry.

Next week looks windy and warm at the start with a chilly and windy end. We have a small chance for snow next Thursday, but we don't have strong confidence in that system.

