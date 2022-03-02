5 things you need to know - Wednesday, March 2

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, March 2.

Russian and Ukrainian officials standing by for more peace talks Wednesday

Russian and Ukrainian officials are standing by for more peace talks today, as they plan to meet again for another round of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued an assault on the city of Kharkiv today, and civilian casualties continue to mount as Russian shelling and airstrikes take their toll.

ADP job report to be released this morning

Payroll company ADP will release its February employment report this morning, which represents 26 million workers working for private companies.

Last month's report showed a surprising drop of 301,000 jobs from December to January, when the omicron variant was just starting its surge across the country.

Pikes Peak Library Districts offers free at-home COVID-19 tests today

Today, the Pikes Peak Library District will hand out free at-home Covid-19 tests at locations in El Paso County.

It's a first come first serve basis, with about nine hundreds tests per location.

The Pikes Peak Library District says it's just another way of helping folks in El Paso County.

The limit is 2 testing kits per person, and the library will also hand out more N-95 and surgical masks.

Pueblo D60 lifts mask requirement in schools

Pueblo School District 60 is no longer requiring masks in schools.

The decision was made in a special school board meeting last night after the CDC released new guidelines last week, only recommending universal masking for schools in areas with high community transmission.

According to the CDC's website, Pueblo county is listed as a high risk area.

The board says masks are still strongly recommended.

Reaching for record warmth today and tomorrow

Really warm and dry conditions are moving into southern Colorado today and we'll warm near records through the afternoon.

The winds will stay light today, so even with low humidity, fire danger remains on the low through the afternoon.

Tonight, we'll stay cool with light winds and dry skies.

