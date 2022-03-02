Reaching for record warmth today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Really warm and dry conditions are moving into southern Colorado today and we'll warm near records through the afternoon.

The winds will stay light today, so even with low humidity, fire danger remains on the low through the afternoon.

Tonight, we'll stay cool with light winds and dry skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 36. Sunny and really warm today with the current record of 72 degrees set back in 2009. The winds will stay fairly light and fire danger remains low.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 30. Sunny and very warm today with highs near the current record of 80 degrees. Fire danger will stay on the low end today due to light winds in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 38. Sunny skies and very warm today with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 33. Mostly sunny with a light breeze and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny with light winds and warm afternoon conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 70s & 80s; Low: 30s. Sunny and very warm today with a few cities hitting 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Breezy and warm today with dry skies and low humidity.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Warm and mostly sunny today with light winds and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week with widespread 70s and a few 80s in the plains. We'll see very dry air and breezy conditions elevate fire danger across the plains on both Thursday and Friday, but Friday the fire danger will be more widespread due to windier conditions.

The weather will cool on Saturday with highs falling into the 50s and 60s through the afternoon. We'll stay windy and dry in the plains on Saturday, so fire danger will likely remain elevated to high.

Snow starts to fall over the western slope Friday night and continues through Saturday. Locally, we'll watch for snow Sunday through early Monday morning.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.