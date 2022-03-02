Pueblo D60 lifts mask requirement in schools

PUEBLO — On Tuesday, Pueblo School District 60 held a Special Board meeting where they decided, masks would no longer be required in schools.

The board said masks will continue to be strongly recommended. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines last Friday.

The guidelines eased the indoor mask guidance for the public and in schools. The CDC now only recommends universal masking in schools for areas in the "high" category.

According to the CDC's website, Pueblo County is listed as a "high risk" category, where universal masking in schools is still recommended.

Neighboring Pueblo County School District D70 has already lifted its mask requirement.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.