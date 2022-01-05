5 things you need to know - Wednesday, January 5

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, January 5.

CDC weighs approval of a booster shot for kids aged 12 to 15

All eyes are on the CDC today, as it considers the approval of booster shots for kids aged 12 to 15. The FDA approved the booster shot for the age group earlier this week, hoping to give schools another tool as they continue to deal with the current surge.

Right now, hospitalizations are surging. They are up 41% in the past two weeks.

COVID numbers hit record high in Southern Colorado

Health experts here in El Paso County say we are seeing the largest spike so far in Covid-19 cases over the past week, and it's likely due to the omicron variant.

Infection in El Paso County are up 140% in just a week, and in Pueblo County case numbers have doubled.

UCCS to require COVID-19 booster shots

UCCS is now the third university in our state to require booster shots for students, faculty, and staff.

Administrators say the move is based on a strong campus response to the pandemic, and guidance from local public health officials.

The booster mandate goes into effect for on January 18. Routine Covid-19 testing will continue for students living in the campus residence halls, and masks will continue to be required on campus.

The Marshall Fire is 100% contained, but it will be a long journey forward for those whose homes were destroyed

The Marshall fire remains 100% contained, but officials continue warning that high winds in the area are a concern and could possibly ignite the hotspots that are still smoldering.

The fire burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed more than a thousand structures. 2 people remain unaccounted for.

Investigators have narrowed down the origin of the fire to a neighborhood just southeast of Boulder, but they have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

Strong winds and high fire danger with arctic air overnight and light snow to the north

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast during the daytime will focus on strong to damaging wind gusts and very high fire danger.

Gusts today will range from 30 to 60 mph once again. We'll see the strongest wind gusts west of I-25 in the mountains and valleys.

Despite there still being pockets of snow around, grass fires are still very likely today and could spread quickly due to the strong winds.

