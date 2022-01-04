UCCS to require COVID-19 booster shots

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is the second southern Colorado university to announce that students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Colorado College announced the same measure earlier this week.

UCCS says they will also move forward with in-person classes which start on January 18, and that face masks will be required on campus.

The university said they are doing this "based on a strong campus response to the pandemic so far and guidance from local public health officials."

The school said that exemptions could be provided for medical, religious or personal reasons.

The university said that routine COVID-19 testing will continue for students living in the campus residence halls.

