5 things you need to know - Wednesday, January 19

'What does it mean to be Jewish in America?': Colorado Springs Rabbi reflects on Texas hostage-taker

Temple Shalom's Rabbi, Jay Sherwood, was scared but not surprised when he heard the news that four people were taken hostage in a Texas Synagogue.

Sherwood is "tired of hearing this story." His synagogue takes its own precautions to prevent an event like this from happening, coordinating training with law enforcement and arming certain members.

Sherwood says that being Jewish in America today means that "to pray in your synagogue, in almost every synagogue in America now you need to walk past an armed guard who is protecting the building."

Weather Alert Day: Patchy freezing drizzle in El Paso County with broad light snow through the evening

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across El Paso and eastern Fremont counties here in southern Colorado as well as most of the Denver area and adjacent plains.

We could see freezing drizzle and fog develop mid-morning and last into the early afternoon. Road temperatures are already at or below freezing in much of El Paso County, so any drizzle by mid-morning could easily freeze on an un-treated road.

King Soopers files a restraining order as strike hits day 7

King Soopers filed and was granted a partial restraining order yesterday against union employees, with the court ruling that some of the union's actions were "unlawful and unsafe."

UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said she "strongly disagrees with the unfounded allegations by King Soopers," and claims the company wants to "stop our freedom of speech and curtail even more of the workers' rights."

AFCEA Rocky Mountain Chapter makes generous donation to "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign

The Armed Forces Communications Association donated $20,000 to KOAA's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, and the Vice President for Education of the AFCEA believes that every single dollar that goes toward the program, which helps to educate our local children, makes a difference.

News5 is highlighting our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign this week

Colorado to provide KN95, surgical grade masks for free later this week. Here’s where to get them

The state of Colorado is now offering residents free KN95 and surgical grade masks to anyone who wants them, and they'll be made available at public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs, and certain community centers around the state.

There will be a limit of 5 masks per person per month, and they will be available starting January 19. Click here to see the full list of sites where you'll be able to pick KN95 and surgical grade masks after Jan. 19

