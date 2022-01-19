Weather Alert Day: Patchy freezing drizzle in El Paso County with broad light snow through the evening

Today’s Forecast:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across El Paso and eastern Fremont counties here in southern Colorado as well as most of the Denver area and adjacent plains.

We could see freezing drizzle and fog develop mid-morning and last into the early afternoon. Road temperatures are already at or below freezing in much of El Paso County, so any drizzle by mid-morning could easily freeze on an un-treated road.

It was difficult to plot our snow expectation today as we're generally expecting below an inch for much of the region, but I wanted to be a bit more detailed. Guidance is a bit more supportive for more than 1" near Rye, Walsenburg, and La Veta, as well as Baca County #cowx pic.twitter.com/vf0sYZKoZ8 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) January 19, 2022

Flurries and light snow will be possible along the eastern mountains and plains from the afternoon through the overnight hours. While snow accumulations will be generally very light, we could see heavier snow on the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains and some of the plains south of Highway 50.

If we see a combination of freezing drizzle and an inch or less of snow, the roads could be very slick to drive on, particularly for the evening commute along I-25.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 27; Low: 13. El Paso county could see freezing drizzle from mid-morning through the early afternoon. Flurries and light snow will be more likely late today and especially tonight with accumulations generally less than 1 inch across most of the city. The roads will stay at or below freezing all day, so any freezing drizzle or light snow would make daytime and evening commutes very dangerous.

PUEBLO: High: 30; Low: 12. Patchy fog is possible through the late morning but freezing drizzle is not expected at this time. Flurries and light snow will be possible late today and especially tonight with very light snow accumulations. Even if we see a half-inch or less of snow accumulation, road temperatures below freezing could make the commutes very slick.

CANON CITY: High: 31; Low: 17. Eastern Fremont County, including Canon City, Penrose, and Florence, could all see fog and freezing drizzle starting mid- morning. Road temperatures will be right on the freezing threshold, so if we do start to see freezing drizzle, treat anything wet as if it could be icy. Light snow and flurries will be possible through the daytime and overnight hours with snow accumulations likely at a half-inch or less.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 28; Low: 11. We're looking at a cold day in Teller county with very light snow through the daytime and evening hours. Easterly winds across the plains will likely get blocked by the mountains, so while we could see light snow and flurries in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, snow accumulations should stay at or below a half-inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Fog and freezing drizzle will be possible in the Tri-Lakes area today with light snow and flurries through the overnight hours. Road temperatures will stay below freezing all day, so if we do see freezing drizzle and light snow, it'll be a slick daytime and evening commute.

PLAINS: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Patchy fog will be possible late this morning with areas of freezing drizzle in eastern El Paso and Lincoln counties. Flurries and light snow will fall through the afternoon and overnight hours with the bulk of our snow accumulation along and south of Highway 50. Most accumulations will land somewhere around a half-inch, but we could see over an inch in Baca and northern Las Animas counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Light snow is likely through the late afternoon and overnight hours with light accumulations through early Thursday morning. We could see 0.5 to 1.5 inches in Walsenburg, an inch or less in Trinidad, and 1 to 3 inches near La Veta and Cuchara.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Freezing drizzle will be possible along the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains in the morning, but snow over the mountains during the afternoon and evening will generally be pretty light. We could see around 1 to 3 inches near Rye and Beulah with La Veta likely around 1 to 2 inches.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday should be dry other than a few lingering snow showers down along the southern Colorado border. Depending on how much snow falls through the evening, the roads could still be slick and icy for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday afternoon will be dry and chilly with highs in the 30s. Friday will start dry and chilly with highs in the 40s before snow hits in the afternoon. Heavier snow is expected through Friday night, particularly through the southern mountains.

Saturday will be cold and dry with a warmer trend by Sunday. The next chance for snow will fall next Tuesday.

