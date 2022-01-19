AFCEA Rocky Mountain Chapter makes generous donation to "If you Give a Child a Book" campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — AFCEA Rocky Mountain Chapter has donated 20,000 dollars to our “Give a Child a Book” Campaign so far.

I spoke with Russ Fellers, VP of Education for the AFCEA Rocky Mountain Chapter. He tells me every single dollar that goes towards “Give a Child Book” makes a significant difference.

He says the non-profit values this campaign, which is helping to educate our youth and making a difference in the lives of local children.

“We want to try to drive the early literacy of students so that they can achieve their dreams and not be hindered by literacy challenges. The goal of the charity organization is to promote stem education and to go into the stem workforce,” said Fellers.

“When we get the opportunity to participate in a program like “Give a Child a Book,” what we’re looking at is, “What is that small instrumental cost to take that child’s experience from five books to six?” It’s only a couple of dollars a student to do that. So, each donation can offer that opportunity to now enrich that child’s experience with more books in their home.”

The local non-profit is looking to match another 7,500 dollars because they know that putting a book in a child’s hands can have a profound impact on that child’s life.

To receive a link to the donation page you can text “KOAA” to 345345.

