5 things you need to know - Wednesday, January 12

King Soopers workers go on strike in Denver today

UFCW Local 7 members begin their strike against King Soopers in the Denver metro area today over unfair labor practices alleged by the union.

Both the union and King Soopers have alleged violations in the past weeks, and the National Labor Relations Board is currently investigating the claims from both parties.

Colorado Springs employees are not set to strike today, but union representatives have said that a date for Colorado Springs locations will be announced in the coming days.

Fathers of the 2 murdered at Memorial Park desperate for answers

The fathers of the 2 murdered at Memorial Park are still looking for answers about what happened on that night. Gage Celano, 23, and his cousin Dominic Celano, 14, were shot and killed on November 20. Dominic's little brother, 12, was shot 5 times, but survived.

Marty Celano, Gage's father, said that "every day that goes on (without answers)... gets harder."

The police are still searching for a suspect in the case, and Crime Stoppers is now offering $5000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the deaths of Gage and Dominic.

The 2 snowshoers from Colorado Springs who were killed in an avalanche have been identified

Drake Oversen, 35, was a dentist and U.S. army veteran, and Hannah Nash, 25, was an exercise physiologist. The two were caught in an avalanche northwest of Hoosier Pass while snowshoeing in Summit County Saturday.

A rescue team later found them, but they had already passed. Both were members of the F45 Training Center in Colorado Springs, and the organization shared a video of the 2 together.

Moose gets trapped in Breckenridge basement, doesn’t much care for ping pong

A Breckenridge homeowner found a rather large surprise when he went down to check his basement Monday. The moose was foraging for grass when he fell through a snow-covered window and into the home's basement.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers worked to coax the moose up the stairs, but he wasn't interested in climbing. CPW officers ended up needing to tranquilize the moose to safely release him back into his natural habitat, which, sadly, does not usually include ping pong tables.

Warm and dry through Thursday with Winter weather by Friday

Wednesday will be warmer than normal and pretty nice considering we're now in mid-January!

Across southern Colorado we should expect broad warm and dry conditions with light winds and decently sunny skies.

