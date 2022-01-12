Warm and dry through Thursday with Winter weather by Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be warmer than normal and pretty nice considering we're now in mid-January!

Across southern Colorado we should expect broad warm and dry conditions with light winds and decently sunny skies.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 60; Low: 31. Warm with a light breeze through the afternoon. We'll stay mostly sunny today with some cloud cover through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 22. Very warm today for January with sunny skies, light winds, and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 27. Warmer than normal today with some clouds through the afternoon and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild with light winds and sunny skies today through the Tri-Lakes area and Black Forest.

PLAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 20s. Warm and dry across the plains today with dry and sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Warm and breezy today with sunny skies and dry daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40/50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny in the morning with scattered afternoon clouds over the mountains. We'll stay pretty warm for this time of year with light winds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a little help of a westerly jet stream flow over Colorado. We'll see highs in the 60s across most of the plains with fairly light surface winds.

A strong cold front will move across the state Friday morning with gusty winds and steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. Gusts along and east of I-25 could be in the 30 to 50 mph range out of the north and northeast. We'll see a chance for light snow showers and flurries from the Pikes Peak Region down into the Wet Mountains and across the Raton Pass area late Friday through Friday night. Accumulations look pretty light at this point through most of the region with the Wet Mountains and La Veta the most likely spots to see over 2 inches.

Saturday will be windy and cold, but the winds should die down through the afternoon.

Sunday through the start of next week looks warm and dry for the most part.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter