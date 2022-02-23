5 things you need to know - Wednesday, February 23

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, February 23.

Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and snow-covered roads

Snow fell overnight and will keep falling through Wednesday morning.

More light snow showers or flurries could fall through the middle of the day, but the next round of snow is expected late today and tonight.

Dangerously cold arctic air is in place across the region with 4 am wind chill readings at - 10 to nearly -30 up in the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures will "warm" into the teens and 20s today but many places will keep wind chills in the single digits or negatives through the afternoon.

Roads are snowy, temperatures are cold, and winter weather has settled in to Colorado.

Full list of school delays and closures

Academy School District 20 will be starting two hours late today, with elementary schools closed and high school on e-learning.

Colorado Springs District 11 will start on-time, but will be remote. Pueblo District 70 is closed

CSU pueblo has has a two hour delay, and UCCS canceled all classes that start before 10 a-m.

Free Covid-19 testing sites around El Paso County closed today

A lot of Covid-19 testing sites across El Paso Coutny are closed today because of the cold...

That includes locations at the Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall, and the Falcon and Fountain testing sites. .

Tomorrow all those locations will have a delayed start, opening at 10 a.m.

All sites will go back to normal schedules starting Friday.

Sit-Lie ordinance goes into effect in Colorado Springs

The expanded version of the sit-lie ordinance in Colorado Springs is now in effect, allowing CSPD to cite anyone sitting or lying in the pathway in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

There's a 60 day grace period to warn violators, before citations are issued. The expanded version covers from Cheyenne Road to Cache Le Poudre Street.

