Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and snow-covered roads

Today’s Forecast:

Snow fell overnight and will keep falling through Wednesday morning.

More light snow showers or flurries could fall through the middle of the day, but the next round of snow is expected late today and tonight.

KOAA Weather Forecast snow totals from Wednesday through Thursday morning 2/23 - 2/24/2022.

Dangerously cold arctic air is in place across the region with 4 am wind chill readings at - 10 to nearly -30 up in the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures will "warm" into the teens and 20s today but many places will keep wind chills in the single digits or negatives through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 13; Low: -1. Early morning snow showers with a few late morning and early afternoon flurries. The next round of snow arrives late today and snows through Thursday morning. We could see another 2 to 5 inches of snow across Colorado Springs tonight through Thursday morning. Wind chills are reading between -10 to -25 degrees but through the afternoon chills should warm between -5 to 0 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 20; Low: 1. Dangerously cold morning air with wind chills in the - 5 to -15 degree range. We could see a few daytime flurries but the next round of snow should fall tonight through early Thursday morning. Pueblo could see another 2 to 4 inches and Pueblo West could get another 3 to 6 inches. Wind chills tonight will fall back to the -5 to -10 degree range.

Canon City forecast: High: 16; Low: 3. More snow this morning with even snowier roads out west along Highway 50 to Salida and south into the Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley. We'll see a lull in the snow through the afternoon with more snow tonight and early Thursday. Canon City could see another 5 to 8 inches by early Thursday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 21; Low: 0. Arctic cold with daytime flurries. We'll see a second round of light snow late today and tonight with around 1 to 3 inches by early Thursday morning. Wind chills will warm to the single digits in the afternoon and fall to the -10s overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: >10; Low: >0. Dangerously cold temperatures this morning with wind chills in the -20 to -30 degree range. We could see a few spotty flurries through the daytime but more snow will fall overnight through early Thursday morning. We could see another 1 to 3 inches in northern El Paso County overnight with wind chills diving back into the negative teens.

Plains forecast: High: 10 & 20s; Low: >10. Arctic cold with morning wind chills in the -5 to -15 degree range. We'll stay pretty dry today but a round of very light snow is possible overnight. Most areas east of Pueblo should see anywhere from a trace to an inch of snow. Wind chills tonight will dive back into the negative teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Arctic cold today with early morning flurries that will stay more likely west of I-25. We'll warm wind chills above zero through the afternoon with chills back below zero overnight. We'll see more snow late today and tonight with another 2 to 5 inches by early tomorrow morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >0. Heavy snow fell in the Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Sangre De Cristos overnight with snow stopping through the early morning. We'll see spotty snow showers and flurries in the early afternoon with the next round of snow later today and tonight. Temperatures will stay dangerously cold today with highs in the teens and wind chills staying in the negatives all day today and tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday morning will be slick with fresh snow on the roads and more arctic air. Wind chills won't be as bad Thursday morning but they will still be in the negatives and low single digits broadly.

We should dry out and get the sun to return Thursday afternoon with a warming trend into the weekend.

____

