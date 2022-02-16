5 things you need to know - Wednesday, February 16

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, February 16.

Weather Alert: Areas of heavy snow with icy pavement tonight

We have a weather alert today with snow forecast to fall from tonight through early Thursday morning.

Snow will start to fall in the Pikes Peak Region late today, likely around 4 to 6 pm and continue to fall across the New Mexico border by 6 am Thursday morning.

A few big concerns from this storm will be areas of heavy snow, icy pavement that forms under snow, and dangerous Thursday morning travel.

Pueblo libraries set to hand out free masks again

Today, Pueblo City County Libraries will be handing out masks again. The library district has 30,000 KN95 and other surgical grade masks to give away during library hours.

All branches will also have KN95 masks available on Saturday for those who aren't able to make it during the week.

NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine amid threat of invasion

Russia's military is reportedly on the move this morning. Overnight, Moscow announced it was pulling more troops away from its borders with Ukraine.

However, NATO leaders say it also appears that the Kremlin is building up other forces along the border.

Federal Reserve signals it will raise key interest rate in March

We know interest rates hikes, meant to keep inflation in check, are coming. Today we could get a better sense of when.

This afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its January meeting. Economists predict the first rate hike could come as soon as march.

2022 Olympic Top 3 remain the same overnight

The top three countries remain steady, with Norway still leading the way with 13 gold medals.

Germany follows in 2nd with 10 gold, and the United States rounds out the top 3 with 8 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

China falls in close behind, moving up 4th in the last half hour with 7 gold medals. Austria, an early leader, now sits in 5th.

