Weather Alert: Areas of heavy snow with icy pavement tonight

Today’s Forecast:

We have a weather alert today with snow forecast to fall from tonight through early Thursday morning.

Snow will start to fall in the Pikes Peak Region late today, likely around 4 to 6 pm and continue to fall across the New Mexico border by 6 am Thursday morning.

A few big concerns from this storm will be areas of heavy snow, icy pavement that forms under snow, and dangerous Thursday morning travel.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 14. A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern El Paso County including areas like Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake. Snow will be heaviest over northern El Paso County and on the west side of Colorado Springs. Snow broadly through Colorado Springs should range from 1 to 3 inches with lighter totals on the south half of town and out near the airport. Warm pavement today will mean ice could develop under the snow, so be careful tonight and early tomorrow morning if you are out driving.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 17. Warm and breezy today with light to moderate snow overnight through early Thursday morning. We'll see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches in Pueblo tonight, but Pueblo West could get just a little over 3 inches if we get cold enough quickly tonight. The big concern will be ice forming under the snow due to warm daytime pavement. Be careful late tonight and tomorrow morning if you're driving to work or running errands.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 21. Warm and windy today with snow falling tonight through early Thursday morning. We'll see light to moderate snow through Fremont County with Canon City, Penrose, and Florence all generally somewhere between 1 to 4 inches by early Thursday. One concerning issue will be ice accumulating under the snow due to warm daytime pavement.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 9. Heavy snow will fall late today and tonight with slick and dangerous drives through early Thursday morning. Snow will show up around 4 to 5 pm and quickly intensify through the evening. We could see 5 to 8 inches across northern Teller County with Cripple Creek likely around 4 to 7 inches. Highway 24 and 67 will both get snow covered and icy very quickly, so be extra careful if you're driving tonight and early Thursday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Heavy snow is going to fall tonight through early tomorrow morning. Snow should start to fall around 4 to 5 pm and quickly accumulate through midnight before tapering off by 1 to 3 am. 4 to 7 inches of snow are expected across the Monument, Woodmoor, and Palmer Lake areas, with an inch or two less a little east into Black Forest. Ice could very well form under the snow, so be careful if you're out tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy today with cold air moving in from the north this afternoon. Snow showers will drop in from the north and spread east of the interstate overnight with light accumulations through early Thursday morning. Even if we only see an inch or two of snowfall, the pavement could get very icy overnight, so be careful if you're out driving tomorrow morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Windy and mild early this afternoon before snow moves in tonight through early Thursday morning. Very warm pavement at the start of this event will mean wet roads could turn icy as snow accumulates overnight. Snow totals will total around 2 to 5 inches in Walsenburg and 1 to 3 inches for Trinidad. Heavier snow will fall west of I-25 into La Veta, Cuchara, and La Veta Pass.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Snow will fall across the Continental Divide through the afternoon and move east into the Rampart Range by the end of the day. We'll see snow move down into the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos overnight with areas of moderate to heavy snow. The Wet Mountains will probably see the heaviest snow with around 4 to 7 inches down near Rye and nearly 10 inches up near San Isabel.

Extended outlook forecast:

As mentioned above, Thursday morning's commute will be slick, slow, and icy. Plow crews will have to catch up all day in clearing side streets and neighborhoods, and sidewalks will likely remain snowy and icy all day.

Warmer weather sets in Friday with even warmer weather from Saturday through Sunday. We are eyeing another snow chance next Tuesday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.