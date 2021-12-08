5 things you need to know - Wednesday, December 8

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, December 8.

Officer involved shooting at Herd Street

Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed this morning that there was an officer involved shooting at the 1700 block of Herd Street.

Chinook Trail Middle School parents react to non-credible social media threat

Some Chinook Trail Middle School parents won't be sending their kids to school this morning out of fear of threats that circulated on social media yesterday.

Parents weren't notified until yesterday that threats over the weekend turned out to be not credible. The same threats started getting sent around again Monday night and yesterday morning.

Academy District 20 and Colorado Springs police investigated, and again found them not to be credible. The district would not say what type of threats were made.

Mask mandate on the table in Pueblo

People in Pueblo might need to pull out their masks to go out to eat or shopping soon. Mayor Nick Gradisar sent out a letter to city and county officials asking for their support in a Board of Health order.

He wants the Board of Health to consider an indoor mask mandate through the month of January, saying both hospitals in the city have been operating at capacity for several weeks.

The Board of Health's next meeting is December 22, and right now no proposal for a mandate is on the agenda.

Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

President Biden's vaccine mandates suffered another legal loss after a federal judge blocked enforcement of the mandate for federal contractors.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit in 7 states, but effects the entire country since one of the groups challenging the order, Associated Builders and Contractors, does business nationwide.

The judge ruled President Biden likely exceeded his authority when he issued the mandate in September.

Windy and dry locally with snow out through the central mountains

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather today is going to be very fall-like with highs in the 50s to low 60s, gusty winds, and overcast skies.

Cloud cover will build through the morning with overcast skies into the afternoon. We'll be breezy to windy across the region with a high wind watch in effect over the La Veta and Cuchara area.

