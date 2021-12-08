Windy and dry locally with snow out through the central mountains

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today is going to be very fall-like with highs in the 50s to low 60s, gusty winds, and overcast skies.

Cloud cover will build through the morning with overcast skies into the afternoon. We'll be breezy to windy across the region with a high wind watch in effect over the La Veta and Cuchara area.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 34. Increasing clouds through the morning with chilly temperatures, dry skies, and breezy conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 29. Dry and breezy today with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 37. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with mild temperatures and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 50; Low: 28. Windy and cloudy today with chilly temperatures and dry skies through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with chilly and dry daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and cool today with highs in the low 60s with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Dry and windy today with elevated fire danger just based on gusty winds. We'll see afternoon clouds with cool daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Very windy today across the mountains, especially the southern Sangres from the La Veta Pass area south through Cuchara and down to the New Mexico border. Wind gusts could be in the 60 to 70 mph range down there with a high wind watch in effect through the evening. We'll see snow and gusty winds enter the western and central mountains later today and snow through the overnight hours.

Extended Outlook:

Windy and mild conditions stick around in southern Colorado Thursday with heavier mountain snow Thursday night through Friday.

Mountain travel over the Continental Divide will be very dangerous Thursday night through Friday morning due to heavy snow, strong winds, and low visibility.

Snow locally looks much less impressive compared to previous forecasts this week. The system has moved north and we're now thinking most of southern Colorado will be cold, windy, and dry on Friday. What snow does accumulate looks best in the Pikes Peak Region and up to Denver.

I think we could see snow all the way down into Pueblo Friday, but with a north shift in our system, dry and windy conditions are looking more likely. Snow confidence has fallen, but here's what we think for our accumulations. Chances will follow as model data updates later today pic.twitter.com/ope5Qu6xRc — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 8, 2021

