5 things you need to know - Wednesday, December 29

_____

‘Like nobody you’d ever met’: Family, friends remember beloved victims killed in shootings Monday

A fifth victim has died following Monday night's shooting spree in the Denver metro, and police have identified the shooter as 47-year-old Lyndon James Mcleod. They tell us he had ties to either the victims, or the locations where they were shot, and that they were targeted.

Mcleod was shot and killed by a Lakewood police officer, after he shot her. The officer has not been identified yet, but we do know that she's currently in stable condition. She will likely need more surgery in the days ahead.

So far, no motive has been released.

_____

Denver, other metro area counties extend mask mandates as omicron spreads in Colorado

Denver and five other metro counties are extending indoor mask requirements as omicron continues to spread. Denver is extending the mandate at least through February 3.

They're also extending an option for local businesses and venues to use vaccine passports instead of masks for entry.

Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson are the 5 counties that are also extending their mask mandate with Denver's.

_____

Blodgett Peak Fire now at 75% containment

The Blodgett Peak Fire in northwest Colorado Springs remains 75% contained this morning. Investigators say it was sparked by an unattended, illegal campfire.

An infrared flight is set to check for hot spots tomorrow. Colorado Springs firefighters continue patrolling the area to watch for any flare ups.

The Blodgett Peak Open Space is back open, but hikers are being asked to stay out of the burn area for their safety.

_____

Safety tips for back country skiing and snowboarding

The snow took a while to arrive, but it certainly has in droves in the past few weeks. Snow pack is up to normal, and even above average in some places, and that means skiing season in Colorado is truly open.

A lot of people stick to the ski resorts, but if you're one of the more adventurous types that travels out into the back country, there are a few tips and some equipment that can ensure you return back home safely.

Some of the essentials include a beacon, a shovel, and probes to be able to communicate in the back country and potentially find someone who is the victim of an avalanche. Avalanche airbags can also be helpful for ensuring you don't get trapped in the avalanche vortex.

_____

Seasonable and breezy Wednesday in southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Temperatures today will be close to average. Conditions will be sunny and winds will be breezy.

Thursday will be 2-5 degrees warmer than today and even windier. Friday starts mild but then drastically cools with snow showers across the region beginning Friday evening. Light to moderate snow continues through mid-day Saturday, New Years Day.

_____

