Seasonable and breezy Wednesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures today will be close to average. Conditions will be sunny and winds will be breezy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 43; Low: 19. A breezy and sunny day, feeling chilly.

PUEBLO: High: 47; Low: 18. A mild afternoon is expected after a cold start this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 45; Low: 25. A cool day with gusty winds at times and sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 33; Low: 16. Cold today with breezy winds and staying mostly sunny.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Upper 30s with a breeze and sunshine today.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Warming to the mid to upper 40s under sunny sky conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mid 40s with sunshine today and gusty winds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Mid-30s for mountain valleys and dry with gusty winds and snow showers on mountain peaks.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday will be 2-5 degrees warmer than today and even windier. Friday starts mild but then drastically cools with snow showers across the region beginning Friday evening. Light to moderate snow continues through mid-day Saturday, New Years Day. See the snow forecast below:

KOAA Snow accumulations Dec 31, 2021 - Jan 1, 2022

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter