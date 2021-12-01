5 things you need to know - Wednesday, December 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, December 1.

Shelter-in-place lifted: suspect barricaded in Security-Widefield home in custody

A standoff that lasted several hours in Security-Widefield Tuesday came to a peaceful ending with a suspect taken into custody. It started before 3 P.M. yesterday afternoon, at a house on Ithaca Street near Fontaine Boulevard.

We've learned 52-year-old Larry Garduno and an unidentified woman were barricaded inside. They surrendered around 5:30 after swat team members fired tear gas into the home. Garduno was arrested on a warrant for violating parole. The woman who was with him is not facing charges.

Governor Polis extends 2 pandemic related executive orders

Governor Polis has extended two executive orders related to the pandemic. The first order re-allocates money for Covid-19 related purposes to the state health department. It also temporarily suspends a tax-related provision to provide temporary tax relief to those that were required to cut costs during the pandemic. The second order authorizes the state health department to order hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms to transfer or stop admitting patients.

COVID-19 hospitalizations back up after a few days of decreasing

We continue to track Covid-19 hospitalizations in Colorado. After several days of slowly backing down, the total number of patients in Colorado hospitals went up by 21 patients from Monday into Tuesday.

More than half of our state's critical care ventilators are in use. Our seven day positive rate is now above 9%, and as we've reported, state officials want that number to be under 5%.

KOAA is partnering with Kids on Bikes to help give Colorado kids a bike they can call their own

This holiday season we need your help to give kids across southern Colorado a bike to call their own. You can donate used bikes of any size, and they will be made good as new, and distributed to kids in our community. To find a list of drop off locations, click here.

Near-record warmth today, records likely broken tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

December starts today... but we're going to feel more like the end of September!

Sunny skies, light winds, and dry skies are expected across the region with very warm temperatures. We'll be close to record heat in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but we should stay a couple of degrees shy in both areas.

The winds are light today, but very dry air and the warmth are going to elevate fire danger across the region.

