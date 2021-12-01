Near-record warmth today, records likely broken tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

December starts today... but we're going to feel more like the end of September!

Sunny skies, light winds, and dry skies are expected across the region with very warm temperatures. We'll be close to record heat in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but we should stay a couple of degrees shy in both areas.

The winds are light today, but very dry air and the warmth are going to elevate fire danger across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 38. Sunny, warm, and dry today with light winds. The current record for today is 71 degrees.

PUEBLO: High: 71; Low: 28. Sunny and very warm today with light winds and dry skies. The current record for today is 76 degrees.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 41. Sunny and warm today with a light breeze out of the west. We'll stay dry with elevated fire danger.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 61; Low: 36. Sunny and mild today with light winds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm with dry skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and very warm through the plains with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and a little breezy today with sunny and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Light winds, sunny skies, and dry through the afternoon with mild temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday is going to be a record warmth day with Colorado Springs hitting 72 and beating a record of 68. Pueblo will hit 75, beating a record of 72.

Cooler weather is expected from Friday through Saturday with breezy and dry conditions. We'll see more cool air through the start of next week with a chance for snow next Tuesday.

Most of the snow next Tuesday will stay out west into the mountains, but some rain and snow is possible along the I-25 corridor.

