Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Shelter-in-place activated in Security-Widefield neighborhood near Talbott Elementary

items.[0].image.alt
Justyn Breaux
Law enforcement activity in Security-Widefield Neighborhood
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:00:53-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, a neighborhood in the Security-Widefield area was put under a shelter-in-place and Talbott Elementary School was put under a precautionary lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area.

According to Sgt. Jason Garrett, the Sheriff's Office learned that a wanted man was at a home near the 100 Block of Ithaca Street. When law enforcement arrived, they said that suspect barricaded inside the home. Garrett said that they have tried to communicate with him in order to get him to surrender, but has not come out.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. News 5 has not learned the identity of the suspect or what he is wanted for.

While this was happening, parents and caregivers were initially told to stay away from Talbott Elementary School and were not able to pick up their children.

At around 3:20 p.m., the school announced that they were doing a "controlled release," which meant that parents and caregivers could pick up their children from the west side of the school but were not allowed to approach the east side.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards