Shelter-in-place activated in Security-Widefield neighborhood near Talbott Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, a neighborhood in the Security-Widefield area was put under a shelter-in-place and Talbott Elementary School was put under a precautionary lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area.

According to Sgt. Jason Garrett, the Sheriff's Office learned that a wanted man was at a home near the 100 Block of Ithaca Street. When law enforcement arrived, they said that suspect barricaded inside the home. Garrett said that they have tried to communicate with him in order to get him to surrender, but has not come out.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. News 5 has not learned the identity of the suspect or what he is wanted for.

There is heavy LE activity in the 100 block of Ithaca St in Security/Widefield. Residents within 1/4 mile are asked to shelter in place and stay away from doors and windows. If you're outside of the area, stay away. Media staging info to follow. pic.twitter.com/idKHfCdHKv — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 30, 2021

While this was happening, parents and caregivers were initially told to stay away from Talbott Elementary School and were not able to pick up their children.

At around 3:20 p.m., the school announced that they were doing a "controlled release," which meant that parents and caregivers could pick up their children from the west side of the school but were not allowed to approach the east side.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter