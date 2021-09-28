5 things you need to know - Tuesday, September 28

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know for your Tuesday, Sept. 28.

_____

Deputy Jason Schwartz to Have Bridge Dedicated to Him

Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Schwartz--who was killed in the line of duty 20 years ago by the Stovall Brothers--will be honored today. The Highway 50 and Highway 115 Bridge where deputy Schwartz died will be named after him.

The dedication ceremony is happening this afternoon at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

_____

POSADA Ready to Help Vets Pay Bills

POSADA in Pueblo has more than $20,000 available to help pay veterans' rent, mortgage, or utility bills if they need assistance.

The assistance is limited to $1,500 dollars per veteran.

_____

Summit County Fire Forces Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations are in place in Summit County as fire crews are battling a 30-40-acre wildfire in a remote and heavily wooded area north of Silverthorne.

The evacuations are for the Hamilton Creek subdivision, Angler Mountain Ranch, and South 40 are currently under a pre-evacuation notice. No structures are being threatened. Additional ground and air resources are expected to arrive today.

_____

KJ Hamler Out for the Season

Broncos receiver KJ Hamler is out for the season after tearing his ACL in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's 26-0 win over the Jets.

With Jerry Judey also sidelined for the next few weeks with a high ankle sprain, the broncos have signed David Moore off the Raiders' practice squad to help their receiving unit.

The Broncos take on the Ravens this Sunday at home.

_____

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

We have a much more active week ahead here in Colorado with cooler air, rain, and even snow! Today is going to be cloudy and much cooler than the last few days with highs in the 70s and 80s across the plains. We'll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the mountains today with some of those storms moving east into the I-25 corridor. We'll be cool enough for some summit snow today in the San Juans and more snow through the Central Mountains into Wednesday.

_____

