Wildfire burning north of Silverthorne prompts evacuation orders

DENVER — A wildfire burning north of Silverthorne has forced authorities to issue evacuation orders for some residents near the fire.

The Ptarmigan Fire, as it is being called, was first spotted Monday afternoon and is currently around 25-30 acres, according to fire officials. It's burning in the Ptarmigan Wilderness Area above the Angler Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Residents of Lakeview Circle in Hamilton Creek have been asked to evacuate immediately. Residents in lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain Ranch were issued pre-evacuation notices and told to be prepared to leave if the fire spreads.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Summit Middle School, 158 School Road in Frisco.

The Summit County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that no structures are being threatened at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service and local fire crews responded, but are standing by as the heavily wooded area is too dangerous for ground crews. The Forest Service said a helicopter and two single-engine air tankers (SEATS) were being used, but they have been grounded due to night conditions.

Fire officials said the lower temperatures and low humidity overnight should keep the fire from growing too much. Crews will be back at the scene Tuesday morning.