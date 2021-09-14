5 things you need to know: Tuesday, September 14

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know to start off your Tuesday, September 14.

President Biden Returns to Colorado

President Joe Biden is coming to Denver today to talk about the state's alternative energy industry. The President will visit the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden. This is President Biden's first visit to Colorado since taking office in January.

Black Mountain Fire Now Over 90% Contained

The Black Mountain fire that's been burning for about two weeks in Grand County is now 91% contained. Lightning sparked the fire near Kremmling on Aug. 29. The Incident Management Team says they will continue work until the 418-acre fire is 100% contained. Experts believe this could happen by the end of October.

El Paso County Fire Restrictions

Fire restrictions are in place for all of El Paso County as well as unincorporated areas of the county due to current drought conditions and an increase in grass fires.

Local Soldier Runs Virtual Race to Help Caldor Fire Victims

Major Samantha Wood--who serves in the California Army National Guard and lives here in Colorado Springs--just completed a 200 mile run in only four days.

The feat took place on the section 16 trail as part of this year's virtual Tahoe 200 Race. The Caldor Fire forced the race to go virtual and Wood decided to run as a fundraiser. She is donating all money she raised to a California mother and son who lost everything in the fire.

Today's Forecast

We have an active day in the forecast with cooler and breezy conditions followed by storms that could be strong to severe in the afternoon. Today's severe threats include large hail and strong winds. We have a lot of storm energy to work with and we have plenty of wind shear--two ingredients that storms need to become severe. Storms would quickly lose strength past 8 pm tonight and we should wake up with a dry day on Wednesday.

