Four days & 200 miles: Run raises money for family who lost everything in Caldor Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The devastation of the Caldor Fire in California, and the process of rebuilding, is something the Southern Colorado community knows all too well.

One Colorado Springs woman gave her all to help a California family who lost everything in the blaze.

Major Samantha Wood serves in the California Army National Guard. On Monday, she completed a 200 mile run in only four days.

Originally, she was going to be part of the Tahoe 200, a race that was canceled and turned into a virtual event because of the fire. Major Wood decided to use her run as a fundraiser, and says the money raised will go to a mother and son who no longer have a home as a result of the fire. "I serve in the California Army National Guard, and seeing the fires was really heartbreaking for me. So, I reached out to a friend that is also in the Cal Guard, and she told me about a family, that had lost everything. Their house. It's a single mom and her son. Their school burned, her work burned, and they had nothing, and they didn't have fire insurance," said Major Wood.

Major Wood has raised more than $6,000 for the family. Her goal is $10,000.