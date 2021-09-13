Stage one fire restrictions issued for El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Fire restrictions were issued for El Paso County and its surrounding communities on Monday.

The stage one restrictions will impact all communities in El Paso County including Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs as well as the town in unincorporated El Paso County. The restrictions will go into effect immediately and prohibits all open fires and burning except for a few activities.

The permitted activities include fires that are contained in regulated outdoor stoves like a grill and open burns that have a permit from the county. However, the sale and use of fireworks are not allowed. Also, outdoor smoking should be limited and away from anything that is flammable.

The stage one restrictions shall remain in effect until further notice.