5 things you need to know - Tuesday, October 26

Weather Alert: High fire danger and very strong winds

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along and east of I-25 during the daytime with 20 to 40 mph wind gusts and humidity down around 15 percent. No burning today and as always if you see smoke, call it in.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from El Paso to Pueblo counties and east through the plains due to a strong cold front that moves in from the north this evening. Winds along and east of I-25 could gust up to 60 mph along and behind the cold front.

There's a chance for a rain-to snow squall across the Pikes Peak region this evening which could really limit visibility for anyone driving between 7 to 10 pm tonight. If we do see snow in Teller and northern El Paso County, we don't expect much if any accumulation due to warm pavement.

ASD20 closes two schools due to potential "large-scale" protest

Today Chinook Trail Middle School is moving to remote learning, and Chinook Trail Elementary School will be closed.

Colorado Springs Police received a call asking permission to hold a peaceful protest at the middle school. Both schools are expected to return to in-person learning tomorrow. This comes as an investigation continues at Chinook Trail Elementary after a report that student masks were being taped to their faces.

Lawyers for Barry Morphew intend to sue prosecutors

The lawyers for accused murderer Barry Morphew say they intend to sue prosecutors and investigators for leaving evidence out of the arrest affidavit which outlines the case against their client.

They say DNA evidence found in Suzanne Morphew's car appears to match the DNA profile of a person involved in sexual assault cases across the country. They also claim the affidavit left out evidence of an alleged incident involving a tranquilizer dart. Barry Morphew's trial is set to begin next May.

Closures and detours at some major Colorado Springs trails

The Pikes Peak Greenway trail between Woodman Road and Rockrimmon is a major link for both recreational cyclists and commuters, and it's expected to be closed down for about six months so crews can replace cracked asphalt with cement.

There's also closures happening at Red Rocks Canyon, but those will just last a couple of weeks.

FDA panel to discuss whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5

An FDA committee meets today to discuss amending Pfizer's emergency use authorization to include kids five to eleven-years-old. The company says its vaccine is more than 90-percent effective in that age group.

If the committee votes in favor of it, The FDA will make a final decision about authorizing it, and the CDC will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend it. If the recommendation is made, those kids could start getting their vaccines by the end of next week.

