Weather Alert: High fire danger and very strong winds

Weather Alerts today are in effect for high fire danger and strong winds.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along and east of I-25 during the daytime with 20 to 40 mph wind gusts and humidity down around 15 percent. No burning today and as always if you see smoke, call it in.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from El Paso to Pueblo counties and east through the plains due to a strong cold front that moves in from the north this evening. Winds along and east of I-25 could gust up to 60 mph along and behind the cold front.

There's a chance for a rain-to snow squall across the Pikes Peak region this evening which could really limit visibility for anyone driving between 7 to 10 pm tonight. If we do see snow in Teller and northern El Paso County, we don't expect much if any accumulation due to warm pavement.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 33. Dry and windy during the daytime with 20 to 30 mph gusts out of the west and southwest. A cold front will move through around or after 6 pm tonight, and that front could bring gusts up to 60 mph. Rain and snow will wrap into Teller and El Paso counties behind this cold front, with a snow squall possible across northern El Paso County in areas like Monument Hill, Black Forest, and possibly out east to Calhan. The snow squall, if we get cold enough to snow, will limit visibility in the evening, but snow accumulation is not expected on any paved areas.

PUEBLO: High: 74; Low: 36. Windy and dry today with high fire danger through Pueblo county in the afternoon. A strong cold front will move in from the north this evening, generally sometime around 7 to 8 pm tonight with 50 to 60 mph gusts as a possibility. The strongest wind gusts this evening will likely happen east of I-25 through the plains. Rain showers are possible in northern Pueblo county this evening.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 39. Windy and dry today with west and southwesterly gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range. Fire danger will be high today, and we'll stay windy when a cold front blows in from the north this evening. Other than showers in northern Fremont County over the mountains during the day, Canon City and Penrose are likely going to stay dry today and tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 25. Windy today and while we do not have any Red Flag Warnings, fire danger will stay elevated in dry, grassy areas. Isolated rain showers are possible in the afternoon, but the best chance of moisture comes this evening as a brief rain to snow. Snow could be heavy in the evening with gusty winds lowering visibility. Any snow accumulation should be confined to the grassy areas, any generally less than 1 inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry during the daytime with elevated fire concerns through the afternoon. A cold front will blast in from the north at the end of the day, generally between 5 and 7 pm. We'll see areas of rain and snow behind the front, with a snow squall possible across the Tri-Lakes and up north of the El Paso County line. A snow squall could bring near-zero visibility from strong winds and snow, but we don't expect any snow accumulation on the pavement at this time.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Strong winds with high fire danger are expected today with more strong winds overnight and the chance for rain and even some snow north of Highway 50 in the evening. Wind gusts during the day will be between 20 to 40 mph, but along and behind a cold front tonight, we could see gusts over 60 mph. If we do see rain and snow tonight, it'll be around Lincoln county with no snow accumulation expected.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Very windy today with dry conditions today and tonight. We'll see gusts during the daytime in the 30 to 50 mph, with higher gusts likely west over La Veta Pass. We'll be windy tonight as a cold front moves in from the north, but we'll likely stay dry.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low:50s. We have an active weather day over the mountains with rain along the western slope through the morning that will turn to snow as it moves into the mountains and along the Continental Divide. Travel along I-70 west of Georgetown and the Eisenhower Tunnel could be dangerous and slick from low visibility and slick roads. We could see a few rain showers along the Sangre De Cristos today with a better chance for wrap-around rain and snow over the Rampart Range in El Paso and Teller Counties this evening.

Wednesday will be cold and still windy with northerly gusts along and east of I-25 in the 20 to 30 mph range. We'll be dry Wednesday with a freeze possible overnight if the winds die down.

We should stay dry and warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday. Strong winds flow across the state Saturday with a cold front overnight and a chilly Halloween Sunday. We'll see a secondary cold front Sunday night with rain and snow late Sunday night through Monday morning.

