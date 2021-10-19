5 things you need to know - Tuesday, October 19

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, October 19.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Weather Alert: Dry and gusty winds create high fire danger

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today is going to be a weather alert day for very strong winds in our southern mountains, namely the Sangre de Cristos and out through the San Luis valley. High wind warnings are in effect in the southern Sangres from La Veta Pass down to the border, and we'll see really strong winds out west farther near Wolf Creek Pass. Red flag warnings are widespread today through central and southern El Paso county, down through Trinidad, west into Fremont county, and east into the plains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the region. We'll stay dry today in our region but western and northern Colorado should see a mix of rain and snow. Overnight we'll get temperatures to fall down near the freezing mark.

_____

Academy School District 20 conducting investigation into teachers taping masks on students

Academy school district 20 says an investigation is underway after a student at Chinook Trail School claimed teachers were taping face masks to students. The allegations first surfaced Friday and spread on social media over the weekend. A district spokesperson says they're interviewing more than one-hundred students and staff as part of their investigation.

_____

Boulder King Soopers shooter to undergo second competency evaluation after being ruled incompetent to stand trial

The Boulder King Soopers Shooting suspect will undergo a second competency evaluation. Tomorrow is the deadline for the District Attorney and defense to turn in their list of four evaluators, at which point the court will appoint one from that list. The shooting suspect, who police believe shot and killed 10 people in a King Soopers in Boulder in March, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing today. That has now been pushed back. He was originally found incompetent to stand trial based on his mental health and ability to converse with others.

_____

Security personnel at Denver International Airport plan a strike as long lines and parking issues give travelers headaches

Long lines and parking issues at Denver International Airport have become the norm on weekends as the airport continues to struggle hiring employees. The unionized security personnel who work along DIA's perimeter are prepared to go on strike today. The union is in the middle of a dispute over contract and pay negotiations.

The union is demanding a five dollar increase in base pay, and a renewed push to hire employees, while Covid-19 and worker shortages are making the job more difficult. Airport officials hope job fairs and competitive pay will draw in employees. The airport is hosting its third hiring event on October 23rd.

_____

Larimer County indoor mask mandate to go into effect tomorrow

Larimer county's indoor mask mandate goes into effect tomorrow. This comes as ICU beds in the county have reached capacity, and 90-percent of of those patients are unvaccinated.

The mandate applies to people 3 and older, in all public indoor areas, whether you're vaccinated or not. Four other Colorado counties have reinstated their mask mandates since the summer surge in Covid-19 cases, Including San Juan, Boulder, Pitkin, and San Miguel counties.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter