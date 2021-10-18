ASD20 conducting investigation into teachers taping masks on students

COLROADO SPRINGS — According to a statement from Academy School District 20, the district is conducting an investigation into allegations of teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School taping face masks to students' faces.

According to the district's statement, the first allegation was brought by a student on Friday, October 15. Over the weekend more allegations were posted on social media.

The district said they are interviewing more than 100 students and staff members to better understand this situation.

As of right now, the district says there are no concrete findings.

