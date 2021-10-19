Weather Alert: Dry and gusty winds create high fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Weather alerts today are in effect for high winds in the southern Sangre De Cristos and widespread fire danger.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the southern Sangre De Cristos at elevations of 7,000 feet or higher. Wind gusts could be up near 70 mph from La Veta Pass down to the New Mexico border.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across most of the viewing area for a combination of strong winds and low humidity. Any fire that ignites today could spread quickly due to dry fuels like grass and shrubs.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 66; Low: 32. Mild temperatures and windy today with high fire danger across the central and southern portions of El Paso County. Wind gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range from the late morning through the afternoon. We'll be down near freezing tonight across most of the city.

PUEBLO: High: 73; Low: 31. Warm and comfortable temperatures with gusty winds from the morning through the afternoon. Fire danger is very high today with widespread Red Flag conditions across the county. Temperatures should get to freezing tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 69; Low: 36. Windy and dry across the region today with Red Flag warnings through the end of the day. We'll see strong winds and very low humidity from late morning through the early afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 28. Windy to breezy today with elevated fire danger despite a lack of red flag conditions. We'll be dry and chilly through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy to breezy today across the Tri-Lakes area but with limited fire concerns. It'll be chilly and dry today with freezing overnight temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry with warm air and high fire danger from the late morning through the end of the day. We'll likely see temperatures near or below freezing tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild and very windy today with Red Flag warnings through the early evening. Wind gusts could be in the 30 to 50 mph range just east of the mountains with very dry daytime humidity. The strongest winds will be out west in the mountains and over La Veta Pass.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Strong winds are expected across the mountains today, especially in the southern Sangre De Cristos and the San Luis Valley. We could see wind gusts in the 60 to 70 mph range from La Veta Pass south along the mountains to the New Mexico border, with strong 40 mph gusts in the San Luis and Wet Mountain Valleys. We should stay dry today in our mountains, but northern Colorado will see a mix of rain and snow.

Extended Outlook:

