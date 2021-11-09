5 things you need to know - Tuesday, November 9

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, November 9.

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 4. Now, more than half of U.S. states are suing the administration, saying it constituted federal overreach and risked negatively impacting the workforce.

A federal appeals court agreed and temporarily blocked the mandate, but the department of justice wants it lifted. The White House is confident in its legal authority here. The fifth circuit court of appeals promises to expedite the case.

Pfizer is reportedly set to ask FDA to authorize a COVID-19 booster for all adults

Pfizer will reportedly ask the FDA to authorize its Covid-19 booster for use in all adults, as soon as today. The Washington Post first reported the apparent plans, though Pfizer didn't comment. Boosters are already authorized for people in higher risk groups who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

CSPD searching for homicide suspect that shot at a married couple

The search continues for the gunman who killed a woman and injured a man on Saturday night along galley road in Colorado Springs.

The man was driving a motorcycle when he fired the shots. Police found the victims in a car that slammed into a utility pole.

Pueblo west concerned over potential water fees

A public meeting was held last night discussing the future of the water supply in Pueblo West, and that could include a big rate increase.

As more people move to the city, the demand for water increases. Some of the options include charging new home builders over 35-thousand dollars for water, or, current homeowners could be looking at a 20% service fee increase in 2022 to keep up with demand.

This decision will be up to the board of directors to make. The public will not get to vote on it.

Cool and breezy today with stronger gusts Wednesday

West to southwest jet stream flow will keep it windy through the mountains and valleys today with breezy conditions east across the plains.

We'll start with sunshine and warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, but cloud cover from the mountains will move east to I-25 by 2 to 3 pm.

Rain and snow showers will move into western and central Colorado today and tonight, with a few inches expected on I-70 near the Vail area. We look dry here locally today and tonight.

