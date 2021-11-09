Cool and breezy today with stronger gusts Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

West to southwest jet stream flow will keep it windy through the mountains and valleys today with breezy conditions east across the plains.

We'll start with sunshine and warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon, but cloud cover from the mountains will move east to I-25 by 2 to 3 pm.

Rain and snow showers will move into western and central Colorado today and tonight, with a few inches expected on I-70 near the Vail area. We look dry here locally today and tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 60; Low: 39. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies across Colorado Springs with gusty southeast winds in the afternoon. We'll be cool today and dry.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 38. Mild and dry across Pueblo with a sunny start to the day and cloudy skies through the afternoon. The winds will stay breezy through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 63; Low: 44. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with breezy and mild daytime conditions. We'll stay dry across the region.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 32. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with dry skies. The winds will be strong and gusty in the afternoon with chilly temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Chilly and breezy today across the Tri-Lakes with dry and cloudy skies thought the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny in the morning with clouds through the end of the day as they move east out of the mountain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Windy and warm today with the strongest gusts west of I-25 through the afternoon and evening. We'll be cloudy but dry through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Very windy across the mountains and valleys today, mainly the Sangre De Cristos and the San Luis Valley, where gusts could be 30 mph or higher. We'll stay dry in those areas today and tonight but snow will fall across the central mountains overnight through Wednesday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday is going to be cool and windy behind a cold front early in the day. We'll see stronger wind gusts across the plains behind our cold front with dry daytime conditions. More mountain rain and snow is expected through Wednesday and Thursday, but southern Colorado will remain dry.

The weekend looks warm and dry on Saturday with a cool and gusty cold front Sunday morning.

