5 things you need to know - Tuesday, March 8

Evacuation corridor opens in Sumy, Ukraine a day after 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

An evacuation corridor opens today in the Ukrainian city of Sumy following an agreement between Ukraine and Russia after their 3rd round of talks.

The city was the site of a Russian airstrike that killed nine people, including two children. The evacuation corridor comes as the United Nations reports that over 2 million have fled the war in Ukraine.

Biden plans to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas right now is $4.17, and it could worsen, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers say they've agreed on a proposal to limit Russian energy imports.

There are fears the move could send prices even higher. The proposal would also suspend normal trade relations between the US and Russia.

Gas in the state of Colorado sits slightly under the national average at $3.84. In El Paso County it's $3.81, and $3.85 in Pueblo County.

Pueblo Health Department reopens international vaccine clinic

The Pueblo Health Department opened its international vaccine clinic again. The clinic has been closed for almost two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Vaccines will be given every Thursday, and if you want to make an appointment, contact the health department.

Pueblo Public Health rescinds mask order in schools

The Pueblo Health Department ended their public health order requiring masks in schools this morning due to declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from Covid-19.

The Health Department still encourages people to stay home when they are sick and to get tested if they have Covid symptoms.

Cloudy and cold today with more snow Wednesday night and Thursday

Be sure and enjoy the "warmth" today... because things are about to get MUCH colder!

Warmer and dry air spreads through southern Colorado this afternoon with highs in the 30s from the mountains to the interstate and 40s across the eastern plains.

We'll see periods of sunshine today along I-25, but the sunniest skies will occur east of the interstate across the plains.

Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with dry skies and lows in the teens.

