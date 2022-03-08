Pueblo Public Health rescinds mask order in schools

PUEBLO — On Monday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced that they would rescind an order requires masks in schools. The new order will go into effect on March 8. This will allow schools or school districts may impose their own policies and procedures regarding required masks or other mitigation efforts.

In a press release, PDPHE said they are doing this due to declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths in Pueblo. PDPHE released the following statistics:



The current case rate in Pueblo County is 26.7 cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days.

The one-week average positivity is 2.8%.

Wastewater sampling results (a leading indicator) also suggest a downward trend of infections in Pueblo County.

COVID-related deaths have dropped 69% since January 2022.

Last week, Pueblo School District 60 held a Special Board meeting where they decided that masks would no longer be required in schools. Pueblo County School District D70 has already lifted its mask requirement.

