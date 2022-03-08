Cloudy and cold today with more snow Wednesday night and Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Be sure and enjoy the "warmth" today... because things are about to get MUCH colder!

Warmer and dry air spreads through southern Colorado this afternoon with highs in the 30s from the mountains to the interstate and 40s across the eastern plains.

We'll see periods of sunshine today along I-25, but the sunniest skies will occur east of the interstate across the plains.

Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with dry skies and lows in the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 14. Mostly cloudy today with a few breaks of sunshine through the afternoon. We'll be warmer today with a light breeze through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. Partly cloudy through the afternoon with light winds and warmer air through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 21. Mostly cloudy today with light winds and warmer daytime temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 11. Chilly and dry today with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with chilly temperatures and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny for the plains east of I-25 today with light winds and mild temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Breezy and dry today with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and dry today with cold temperatures and light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Arctic air and snow will move in Wednesday and last through Thursday night.

The arctic cold front will arrive from the north Wednesday in the late afternoon and send temperatures down into the single digits overnight with highs in the teens and 20s Thursday.

Snow will follow the cold Wednesday night and fall in periods through the evening Thursday. This will be a fluffy and stackable snow with higher totals along and west of I-25.

We should be dry and warmer into the weekend with highs back into the 50s and 60s.

