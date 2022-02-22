5 things you need to know - Tuesday, February 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, February 22.

Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas, further raising stakes

Today, the Biden administration will announce new sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

President Biden signed an executive order prohibiting investment, trade, and financing by American firms in the two Ukrainian provinces declared independent by Russian President Putin.

Putin ordered Russian troops into those areas.

Arctic air with periods of snow through Thursday

The first of many rounds of snow fell last night and will keep falling in the mountains and valleys through the morning.

Arctic cold air moved through southern Colorado last night and we're really feeling it this morning. Temperatures in the single digits and teens will only warm about ten to 15 degrees through the afternoon.

Dangerously cold air will fall into the region tonight with low temperatures in the single digits and negatives through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values tonight will dive into the deep negatives with values ranging from -10 to -25 degrees below zero.

We'll see more daytime and overnight snow with continued periods of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. The heaviest snow over the next two days locally will fall in our mountains and valleys.

How to prepare your home for a long freeze

Let's get you some important steps to keep you and your loved ones safe out in this cold weather.

First, once the snow starts to fall, try to stay off the roads and indoors as much as possible.

If you lose power and have to rely on a generator, make sure it's outside and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Millions of cell phones, home alarms to be cut off when 3G service ends

AT&T's 3G network shuts down today, and it will impact more than just old cell phones.

Some home alarm systems, medical devices, and some roadside assistance systems could lose connectivity.

Businesses urge customers to upgrade or replace certain products to prevent any disruption of service.

Your Healthy Family: Low temperatures and snow are a recipe for frostbite

It's also important to know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia as temperatures dip below 0.

One of the first signs of frost bite is redness or pain on any area of the skin.

You might also see a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, or numbness.

Signs of hypothermia vary in adults and children. Adults might be shivering or confused, have fumbling hands, slurred speech, memory loss, or be drowsy.

Children may have bright red, cold skin, and very low energy.

If a person's temperature is below 95-degrees, it's important to get them medical attention right away.

