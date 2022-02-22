How to prepare your home for a long freeze

COLORADO SPRINGS — With below-freezing temperatures and snow for the next three days, the cold weather is expected to cause some problems on the roads and in the home.

s on the horizon, it's important you prepare your home so you don't experience any mishaps.

Usually, the most prominent issues have to do with plumbing, and water is the enemy. Once it gets below zero, your pipes are more than likely to freeze.

So what can you do to prevent your pipes from freezing?



Keep your faucet running at a steady drip, open those underneath cabinets, and most importantly for folks in Colorado, remove your hose off the hose bid.

Get a faucet protector at a local hardware store. You put it over your faucet on the outside of your house which will keep the garden hose from freezing.

Make sure your garden hose is disconnected.

The next thing to take a hit might not be in the home but in the garage. Car troubles can come to the surface during these cold spells. If the roads aren't hard enough, getting out of your driveway might be difficult if you aren't prepared.

Cars in the cold:



Both extremely hot and extremely cold temperatures can take out a car battery. According to AAA, on average, car batteries last three to five years, so if your battery is around that age it might be a good time to switch it out.

Make sure you get your tire pressure checked before the weather cools down

It’s also important to take an extra look at your car’s hoses to make sure they’re not swollen or feel “gummy.”

As the temperatures drop, you may be tempted to crank that thermostat but it could increase energy costs. Colorado Springs Utilities recommends some ways to stay warm and help cut down on costs.

Efficiency tips



Make sure you don't overrun your furnace. That will lead it to break when it's needed the most. The best thing you can do is let your furnace run at standard temperatures.

For just a few bucks, you can pick up a six-foot piece of pipe insulation at a hardware store. Simply measure, cut and pop the foam on your pipes.

On extra cold days, open your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, especially if they are against an exterior wall. The air that heats your home will help keep your pipes warm.

Check your furnace filter, replace if dirty. A clean filter allows your furnace to run more efficiently.

Apply caulk or weatherstripping to seal leaks around doors, windows or any other areas to keep the cold air outside.

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. Turn it down a few more degrees when sleeping or away from your home for more than eight hours.

Open coverings on south-facing windows to take advantage of heat from the sun. Close coverings on other windows.

Cover drafty windows with plastic film (you can purchase at local hardware store) or use insulated drapes or shades.



Other safety tips:



Report and track electric outages using our online outage map [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom or brush. Don’t kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.