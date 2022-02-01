5 things you need to know - Tuesday, February 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, February 1.

_____

Man injured in shooting at Arbor Pointe Apartments

Police are on the scene of a shooting this morning at the Arbor Pointe Apartments. The shooting injured one man, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do have a suspect in the case, and are working on contacting him now.

_____

Weather Alert: Dangerous Winter Storm forecast tonight through Wednesday night

A long-duration, high-impact snow winter storm is headed to Colorado from tonight through early Thursday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from late today through midnight Thursday morning.

Today will start chilly and dry with increasing clouds and breezy daytime conditions. Snow will start up north in the mountains and near Denver by 3 to 5 pm, moving into the Pikes Peak Region between 4 to 6 pm.

Snow will spread south and east overnight, picking up intensity through Wednesday morning. Snow will fall near-continuously Wednesday, ending after midnight Thursday morning.

_____

Pfizer could soon file for emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5, reports say

Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine for use in kids under five years old as soon as today.

Authorization would allow kids between six months and five years old to get two doses of the vaccine.

_____

Where to find free masks near you in Southern Colorado

Pueblo libraries will hand out KN95 and surgical grade masks today. They'll be available at all library branch locations on a first come, first served basis.

There is a limit of five masks per person, per month. No proof of ID or library card is necessary. Library staff cannot control the type of masks that are available.

_____

Denver, some other counties to drop 'mask or vax' requirement Friday for businesses

People in Denver will no longer be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter businesses, after the public health order expires on Friday.

Private businesses, however, can still require people to wear masks or require proof of vaccination if they want to. Masks will still be required at schools and child care facilities.

Similar health orders also being lifted in Jefferson, Adams and Larimer counties.

_____

