5 things you need to know - Tuesday, December 4

_____

Colorado Springs Utilities prepared for today’s wind gusts

Strong wind gusts are forecast today, and they've become somewhat of a regular occurrence in Colorado over the past few months.

The gusts today are not projected to be as extreme as the ones we saw a few weeks ago that topped out at over 100 mph, knocked out power for thousands of people, and tipped over a number of semi-trucks on I-25. However, Colorado Springs Utilities are prepared if lines go down, and they have crew on standby to respond to any damaged infrastructure from the wind today.

_____

Investigation into cause of Colorado wildfire could take months

Two people remain missing this morning, and more than a thousand homes and businesses have been destroyed as a result of the Marshall fire.

The fire burned just over 6,000 acres and is 100% contained, but there are still hot spots within the containment zone. Some of these hot spots are near structures.

Investigators have narrowed down the origin of the fire to a neighborhood just southeast of Boulder, but the investigation into the wildfire could take months.

_____

The Colorado Apartment Association put together a list of immediately vacant housing for displaced families

Hundreds of people impacted by those fires are in need of housing, and the Colorado Apartment Association has help. So far, the organization has found 630 available units.

Some are offering to waive fees, others are expediting the application process. You can learn more by clicking here.

_____

D11 to return to in-person learning after winter break

The superintendent for District 11 sent a letter to parents saying he expects the omicron variant to cause staffing challenges over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, he says the district is reviewing the new CDC recommendations about shorter isolation times. He also says when students return to class tomorrow that the district will continue to honor parent and staff choices about masks and vaccines.

_____

Damaging wind gusts possible across the Pikes Peak Region and Sangre De Cristos

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Strong to damaging winds are expected across portions of southern Colorado today, especially in the areas under a High Wind Warning.

Strong jetstream winds and a low pressure system over Nebraska will work together today to rip the winds over and down the mountains in the Pikes Peak Region and south over the Sangre De Cristos. Gusts below 8,000 feet in Teller and El Paso Counties will be between 30 to 60 mph, but over 8,000 feet we could see gusts up to 80 mph.

_____

