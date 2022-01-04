D11 to return to in-person learning after winter break

COLORADO SPRINGS — When School District 11 students return to school for the second semester, they will return to in-person learning.

D11 announced their Return to Learn Plan on Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 5.

In a letter to parents the district said the following:

"As you know, COVID is presenting us with the arrival of the more transmissible Omicron variant. We will continue to lead with health and safety so we can minimize the interruptions to the in-person learning experience that has proven so valuable to our students."

The district also went on to say that masks and vaccinations will not be required. The district lifted its mask requirement back in December.

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on school buses because of a federal mandate.

The district said one challenge that they do expect to face is a staffing shortage. The district said that they expect the Omicron variant to potentially increase staff isolations, and that they will be in need of substitute teachers.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter