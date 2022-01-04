Damaging wind gusts possible across the Pikes Peak Region and Sangre De Cristos

Today’s Forecast:

Strong to damaging winds are expected across portions of southern Colorado today, especially in the areas under a High Wind Warning.

Strong jetstream winds and a low pressure system over Nebraska will work together today to rip the winds over and down the mountains in the Pikes Peak Region and south over the Sangre De Cristos. Gusts below 8,000 feet in Teller and El Paso Counties will be between 30 to 60 mph, but over 8,000 feet we could see gusts up to 80 mph.

Northwest winds will pose a danger to semi-truck drivers through the daytime. A wind over 55 mph can easily tip a semi, especially with a light load in the trailer.

Temperatures will be mild to warm across the region, thanks to these strong downslope winds. A cold front will pass through tonight from the north, dropping lows into the low 20s and teens overnight with lighter winds overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 19. Weather alert across Colorado Springs for strong to damaging wind gusts from the morning through 5 pm tonight. We'll see 30 to 60 mph winds broadly across the city with some of the strongest gusts generally west of I-25 in areas like the Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood, Fort Carson, Manitou Springs, and the Air Force Academy. Gusts up the mountains could be over 70 mph. Semi-truck drivers need to be extra cautious today as gusts over 55 mph along I-25 will be possible through much of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 15. Windy and warm through Pueblo today with dry skies. We'll see gusts in the 35 to 55 mph range through the daytime.

CANON CITY: High: 55; Low: 26. Like Pueblo, we'll be windy and warm today with no rain or snow. Gusts will be in the 35 to 55 mph range through the day with stronger gusts outside of town into the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 19. Weather alert for strong to damaging winds across Teller County including areas like Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, and Divide. Gusts could be in the 40 to 60 mph range with even stronger gusts up the mountains.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Strong to damaging winds today with dry skies and mild temperatures. Gusts will be in the 40 to 60 mph range during the daytime which will pose risks to semi-truck drivers along I-25 north and southbound.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Warm and windy today with dry skies. Gusts will be in the 20 to 50 mph across the plains today with the highest gusts generally seen west of Bent County. We'll have blowing dust and low visibility at times from the winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Warm with strong wind gusts today, but the strongest gusts will be west of I-25 in and around the Sangre De Cristos. We'll see gusts from Walsenburg to Trinidad in the 30 to 50 mph range, but gusts could be up to and over 60 mph along the eastern slopes of the Sangres.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Strong wind gusts today, especially up over 9,000 feet from the Sangres to the Wet Mountains and up along the Front Range. We'll be dry in the mountains with mild daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

The winds will die down after sunset and temperatures will settle into the teens and low 20s by Wednesday morning.

Windy and cold conditions are expected Wednesday night as a cold front races across the state. We'll see a chance for light snow in the Pikes Peak Region, but better snowfall will stay north up near Denver.

Friday looks warmer and dry with another chance for light snow showers Saturday night.

