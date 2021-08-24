5 things you need to know: Tuesday, August 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for your Tuesday, August 24.

_____

Governor Polis Reacts to Pfizer Vaccine FDA Approval

Gov. Jared Polis is the latest local official to react to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine being approved by the Food and Drug Administration. In a statement, Polis explained that he feels like the FDA approval will help reduce the number of unvaccinated Coloradans and curb the current spike in delta variant cases.

"This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know the delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy, and way of life," Gov. Polis said. "And the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward."

_____

Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers Releases Statement About Pfizer Vaccine Approval

Like Gov. Polis, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers addressed the public about Pfizer's new federally approved vaccine. In a statement, he claims that the city has no plans to increase or change any social distancing policies, especially since vaccines are available for free in El Paso, County.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, our goal has been to balance the safety and liberty interests of our employees in determining the best course of action," the mayor explained. "We continue to strongly encourage all eligible city employees and members of our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

_____

Colorado's Vaccination Numbers

More than 3.5 million Coloradans have received a Pfizer vaccine. Also, data from the State Health Department shows that more than 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered statewide. As for Johnson and Johnson, 240,000 doses have been administered. Altogether more than 3 million Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated.

_____

Barry Morphew Preliminary Hearing

The preliminary hearing for the trial of Barry Morphew was held on Monday.

During the testimonies, it was revealed that Morphew allegedly asked investigators for immunity. The prosecution also focused on a needle sheath for a dart and a live bullet found in his home.

Morphew is facing multiple charges, including murder for the death of his wife Suzanne. Her body still has not been found.

_____

Today's Forecast

The hot weather will continue over the region. 100-plus degree readings are likely across the plains, especially from the pueblo region to the Colorado-Kansas border.

We will likely get close to the record highs for the date. Colorado Springs is expected to reach 93 degrees, Pueblo will hit 99, and Alamosa will see

87 degrees.

_____

